Heynckes proud of 500 Bundesliga wins as Bayern go six points clear

The coach was not aware he had reached 500 Bundesliga wins until after Saturday's victory over Augsburg – but he was happy to find out

Jupp Heynckes admitted he was proud to become the first person to reach 500 wins in the Bundesliga after Bayern Munich cruised to a 3-0 victory over Augsburg.

Two goals from Robert Lewandowski and a strike from Arturo Vidal were enough for the home side at the Allianz Arena and sent them six points clear at the top of the table, after RB Leipzig drew with Bayer Leverkusen.

The result took Heynckes to 500 wins from 1016 matches as a player and a head coach and, although he was not aware of the milestone until full-time, he was nonetheless pleased with the achievement.

"I can't say it means nothing to me, that would be wrong," he said. "It's a great number, but I was focused on the game and the opponent. You don't think about having an anniversary like this or winning so many games.

"We found it difficult to get into the game because the opponents played in a very structured way, so if we hadn't been top-notch and very attentive, we would not have won.

"After 25 minutes, we came up with a better performance."

Vidal broke the deadlock in the 31st minute and set up Lewandowski's first goal to ensure Bayern had control of proceedings before half-time.

Heynckes is delighted the Chilean has responded well to some stern words concerning his early season form.

"I am satisfied with him today, as well as with all the players," Heynckes said. "I know Arturo very well, we worked together at Leverkusen for two years, I know what he can do.

"When I arrived here I was not happy with his performance at the time, so I told him that very clearly and he has been working very intensively for two weeks and doing a great job."