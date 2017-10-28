Hibernian’s Efe Ambrose reveals one of his biggest decisions as a player

The Hibs defender admitted that leaving the Celtic Park for the Easter Road Stadium outfit was not an easy decision for him

Efe Ambrose revealed joining Hibernian on loan from Celtic in the 2016-17 season was one of his biggest decisions as a player.

The 29-year-old opted to go to the second tier of the Scottish League in the second half of the 2016-17 campaign and team up with Neil Lennon’s men on loan after failing to secure regular playing time in Brendan Rodgers’ squad in the Premiership.

Ambrose who signed a two-year deal with the Easter Road Stadium outfit this summer, revealed that he considered his family and the Hibs gaffer who was his boss at Celticn before making the big decision last season.

"For me it was difficult for some time. This is sometimes football for you. It's not always what you hope or what you think or dream of," Ambrose told BBCSport.

"Sometimes you have to go the other way to get it. So making the decision to come to Hibs on loan was one of the biggest for me.

"I had a couple of offers but I thought of my family first. And I thought of the gaffer [Neil Lennon] who brought me here.

"He knows me and he knows how to get the best out of me.

"You have to be at your best under him and that was the kind of challenge I needed at that moment, and the person I needed to bring the best out of me.

"Because when you lose you don't want to go to the dressing room, you don't want to make mistakes on the pitch, you have to be at your best."

Ambrose joined the Bhoys from Ashdod in 2012 and went on to win four Premiership titles before joining the Hibs for their Championship triumph last campaign.