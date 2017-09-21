What High court ruling mean to AFC Leopards and co.

The short-term impact of the ruling is that mid-table teams like AFC Leopards will have to tighten their belts to avoid being sucked into NSL league

Six teams will be relegated next season if the latest ruling by the High Court that quashed the expansion of the league from 18-16 is to stand.

The court ruled in favour of former Football Kenya Federation boss, Sam Nyamweya, who challenged the composition of the league following the promotion of four more teams, Kariobangi Sharks and Zoo FC into the top tier league last season.

The short-term impact of the ruling is that mid-table teams like AFC Leopards will have to tighten their belts to avoid being sucked into the lower National Super League for next season.

If FKF is to abide by the court directive, then six teams will have to be relegated to the NSL with two gaining promotion to the KPL league.

If the league was to end today, then Zoo FC will move back to NSL alongside, Mathare United, Muhoroni Youth, Western Stima, Thika United and Chemelil Sugar.

But with 10 rounds of matches to go, there are chances of any of these teams climbing up and the likes of AFC Leopards and Nakumatt FC who occupies positions 11th and 12th respectively dropping into the relegation zone.