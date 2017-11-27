High-flying Eagles win ninth straight, Patriots and Steelers also extend streaks

The Eagles, Patriots and Steelers are riding win streaks, but the Chiefs lost their third straight and the Browns are still winless.

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to fly high, while reigning NFL champions the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers also stayed hot.

Philadelphia (10-1) rolled to their ninth successive victory with a 31-3 rout of the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Patriots (9-2) tied the Minnesota Vikings (9-2) with their seventh consecutive win after dispatching the Miami Dolphins 35-17.

The Steelers (9-2) kept pace with the Patriots in the AFC playoff hunt with a 31-28 win over the Green Bay Packers – Pittsburgh's sixth straight triumph.

While the New Orleans Saints (8-3) saw their eight-game winning streak snapped with a 26-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams (8-3), the Carolina Panthers (8-3) pulled even with the former in the NFC South by winning their fourth game in a row, a 35-27 victory against the New York Jets.

The Atlanta Falcons (7-4) are right behind them in the division as their 34-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) made it three on the bounce.

While those are the hottest teams in the NFL, the AFC West has a pair of teams heading in the opposite direction.

The Kansas City Chiefs (6-5) still lead the division, but have dropped five of their last six and three straight after Sunday's 16-10 home loss to the Buffalo Bills (6-5).

The Denver Broncos (4-7) have now lost seven in a row after the Oakland Raiders (5-6) held on for a 21-14 victory at the Oakland Coliseum. Miami's loss in New England was the fifth straight loss for the Dolphins.

Even though the Broncos, the Chiefs and the Dolphins are struggling, at least they have a few wins. The Cleveland Browns (0-11) have not won at all this season — their losing streak hit 12 games dating back to last year following a 30-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns were officially eliminated from playoff contention this week, along with the San Francisco 49ers (1-11) and the New York Giants (2-9).