High-flying Man City hit perfect 10, make best-ever start to PL season - Review, brought to you by Football Republic

Manchester City continued their irresistible run in this Premier League season, with a 3-1 win at home against Arsenal. After 11 matches, the Citizens now remain the only unbeaten team in the competition, winning 10 and drawing just once. And it was the usual suspects Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus who struck one each to render Alexandre Lacazette’s second-half strike a mere consolation for the Gunners.

City should have probably found the opener after just 90 seconds, only for Aguero to blaze his close-range effort wide of the goal.

But they scored their first in the 19th minute through De Bruyne, who has been in stellar form this season. After playing a quick one-two with Fernandinho, the 26-year-old brought the ball onto his left and struck a low shot past Petr Cech in the Arsenal goal. The Belgian continued his contribution in the match by forming a solid partnership with David Silva and Fernandinho in midfield, as the trio kept the visitors at bay – particularly blocking all routes to Alexis Sanchez, who was deployed as the striker.

The second goal came early on in the second-half. And it was the midfield again that set the move in motion for Raheem Sterling. This time, Brazilian Fernandinho made space and spotted the Englishman’s run from the right side of the box, only for Nacho Monreal to clumsily bring down Sterling to concede a penalty just five minutes after the restart.

