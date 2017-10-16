High-profile injuries continue as Rodgers hurts collarbone

Another week and more prominent injuries in the NFL as Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers headlined the casualty list.

The latest was a potential season-ending injury to Packers quarterback Rodgers, who broke his right collarbone early in the first quarter of Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers was hit by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr as he threw a pass, driven into the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium in what was a legal hit.

Also getting injured on a similar hit was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, who was knocked out in the second quarter of a 38-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

X-rays on Winston's right shoulder were negative and he will have an MRI on Monday to determine how much time he might miss.

There have been a rash of injuries this season, with many of them to marquee players. Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and team-mate outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus are done for the season, as are New York Giants receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris, New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, Cardinals running back David Johnson and linebacker Markus Golden, Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry and receiver Chris Conley, and Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles.

Those are just a few of the players with serious injuries and does not include players like Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, who was placed on injured reserve with a broken foot. The Panthers do hope to get him back, which is the same hope the Denver Broncos have for outside linebacker Shane Ray, who tore a ligament in his left wrist.

ANOTHER MILESTONE FOR BRADY

The Patriots are 4-2, but they will have to do something to fix their defence if they hope to defend their Super Bowl title. After Jets quarterback Josh McCown threw for 354 yards in the 24-17 loss, the Patriots are the first team in NFL history to allow a 300-yard passer through the first six games of a season.