High-scoring Napoli set new Serie A record

Napoli have become the first side to score 25 goals or more on their way to winning their first seven Serie A games of the season.

Napoli's 3-0 victory over Cagliari made them the first team in the history of Serie A to win their opening seven matches of the season and score at least 25 goals in the process.

After finishing third in 2016-17, Maurizio Sarri's men have built on their reputation as one of the division's most entertaining teams with a rip-roaring start to the new season, scoring three goals in their first three victories before thumping Benevento 6-0 in mid-September.

They proved the emphatic nature of that result was no fluke by storming to a 4-1 comeback victory over Lazio at Stadio Olimpico, and Sunday's win at the San Paolo turned them into record breakers while underlining their status as genuine title contenders.

Marek Hamsik scored his first goal of the season to put Napoli ahead after just four minutes before Dries Mertens netted his fifth in four Serie A games from the penalty spot to make it 2-0.

Kalidou Koulibaly scored from close range two minutes after half-time to leave Sarri to reflect on a superb start to the season during the international break.

Juventus, who travelled to Atalanta on Sunday evening, had matched Napoli's winning streak after six games but scored seven goals fewer than their title rivals.