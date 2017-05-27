Highlands Park 2-2 Mamelodi Sundowns: The Brazilians relegate the Lions of the North

Despite a late back the Lions of the North suffered relegation following a 2-2 draw in Tembisa

Highlands Park were relegated on Saturday afternoon as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns’ final Premier Soccer League (PSL) encounter promised to be an exciting affair with so much at stake on Saturday afternoon. The Tshwane giants travelled to Tembisa as they faced off against Highlands Park in what was a must-win encounter for both sides. For Masandawana victory would secure a Caf Campions League berth, while three-points for the Lions of the North would see them secure top flight survival.

Ahead of kick-off, coach Mosimane was not resting on his laurels as he fielded a strong XI with the in-form Yannick Zakri leading the line.

The match got off to an exciting pace as both teams committed men forward. While both sides threatened, it was Highlands who had the first real chance on goal, but Franklin Cale’s free kick was comfortably saved by Denis Onyango.

Nonetheless, Sundowns exploited the pace of Percy Tau down the left wing. The youngster was causing the Highlands’ defence many headaches but they remained resolute. Although, both sides had half chances to break the deadlock, with just over 30 minutes played in the first half, Sundowns grabbed the opener through a sensational Themba Zwane strike. The winger curled his effort past Tapuwa Kapini from outside the box.

Five minutes later, Kapini was adjudged to have brought down Zakri in the box. Veteran defender Thabo Nthethe stepped up and doubled Sundowns’ advantage from the spot. The second goal put the pressure firmly on Highlands who knew they needed a response if they were to survive.

Almost immediately with the half time whistle looming, Highlands found the perfect response as Seun Ledwaba rounded Onyango before slotting his effort into an open net. The goal spurred Highlands on as they threatened the Sundowns’ goal on several occasions but were unable to find the equaliser before the half time whistle sounded.

With the resumption of the second half, Mosimane was clearly concerned with his side’s defensive frailties as he threw on Tiyani Mabunda to inject some much-needed solidity to the midfield. With five minutes played in the second half, Kapini made a fantastic save to deny Thapelo Morena from close range. Minutes later, Highlands had a glorious chance of their own but the attacker failed to steer his effort past Onyango.

The introduction of Mabunda proved to be a masterful change as it allowed Sundowns to play with more freedom. Nevertheless, coach Mosimane was left furious as his side wasted golden opportunities.

To Highlands credit, they were not sitting back and push men forward. However, the Sundowns defence held firm as they repelled the Highlands’ attack. With just under 10 minutes remaining, Mothobi Mvala broke through on goal but failed to find the target with only Onyango to beat.

In stoppage time Mvala scored the equaliser making for a nervy last few minutes but it was a little too late. Nevertheless, Sundowns secured a Caf Champions League berth.