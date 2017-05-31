Highlands Park eager to retain Moriri's services

Highlands Park are busy making plans for the 2017/18 National First Division (NFD) campaign following their relegation from the PSL.

The future of veteran midfielder Surprise Moriri is still in the air as he contemplates retirement, but Highlands co-chairman Brian Kaftel is that hoping can they can retain his services.

“He said he intends to retire. We respect that. But he is one of the players we would love to have for another season to help us get back to the PSL," Kaftel told Daily Sun.

“I’ll speak to him again, but I’ll respect whatever his decision is,” he added.

"Our talented Namibian central defender Chris Katjiukua, we hope to keep him. However, we might have to renegotiate some of the players’ existing contracts now that we are an NFD club again,” Kaftel said.

Moriri and Katjiuka are the main players, who will be out-of-contract at the end of next month.

“We are going to make an all-out effort to keep players we believe can help us regain our place in the PSL,” Kaftel concluded.