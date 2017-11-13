The highs and lows of Frank Bruno: Champion boxer, pantomime dame and mental health patient on the road back

The Frank Bruno story was never simple, never routine and with each night of glory or gore, each horrible low, there came a twist, an invention, a ridiculous tale and every time big Frank managed to just slip away.

He left venues draped in national pride, he left with his face swollen, a bag of melting ice held over an eye, a blood-stained towel on his head and he left silent, confused and angry in the back of an ambulance. He was and remains our beloved Frank.

Bruno lost his first three fights for the world heavyweight title and every single defeat is hard to watch, painful to remember and he just kept going. Donald Trump ruined his chances in 1988 when the first fight with Mike Tyson was delayed by the tycoon for six months, and Bruno was out of the ring for sixteen months. He had bad eyes, a body that was howling at him to stop and he was beaten, bruised, cut, dropped and left senseless, but he never quit in any fight. He lost to quality boxers.

Bruno was beaten heavily by Mike Tyson (Getty)