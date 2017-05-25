The highs and lows of Wayne Rooney's England international career

Wayne Rooney’s England career looks to be in jeopardy after he was dropped from the squad to face Scotland and France in the upcoming international double-header.

The 31-year-old was omitted from Gareth Southgate’s 25-man party for the World Cup qualifier at Wembley and the friendly fixture in Paris.

With his future at club side Manchester United also in serious doubt, the player's career appears to have reached a crossroads.

Here, we take a look at the key moments to have shaped the England captain’s international career:

2003: Record-breaking debut

Aged just 17 years and 111 days at the time, Rooney made history by becoming England’s youngest ever player when he made his Three Lions debut against Australia at West Ham’s Upton Park on 12th February 2003.

View photos Wayne Rooney made his international debut against Australia in 2003 (Getty) More

2004: Euro finals

The teenage Rooney burst onto the international scene at the Euro 2004 championships in Portugal. The 18-year-old scored four goals at the tournament before infamously limping off with a metatarsal injury in the early stages of the quarter-final against the hosts. Sven Goran Eriksson’s side went on to lose the match on penalties, but a new England star had been born.

2006: Seeing red

Another metatarsal injury meant Rooney faced a race against the clock to be ready in time for the 2006 World Cup. Although he returned to action for England’s second game of the tournament in Germany, it was clear he lacked full fitness and he failed to find the net. During another quarter-final against Portugal, the forward was given a straight red card for a stamp on defender Ricardo Carvalho in the 62nd minute in Gelsenkirchen. The Three Lions, once again, lost on penalties after hanging on with 10 men in normal and extra time.

View photos Wayne Rooney is shown red at the 2006 World Cup (Getty) More

2009: First taste of the armband

With regular England captain John Terry and his deputy Rio Ferdinand both unavailable, Fabio Capello confirmed Rooney would stand in as skipper for England’s friendly with Brazil in Qatar in November 2009. At the age of 24, it was the first time the former Everton man had worn the armband for his country. The Three Lions lost the match 1-0.

2010: Television outburst

Rooney was named in Capello’s squad for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa but failed to score once more as England underperformed badly. One particularly poor team display against Algeria was greeted with boos following the final whistle, with Rooney voicing his frustration at the poor reception his side were given. "Nice to see your own fans booing you,” he remarked into a camera on the pitch. “If that's what loyal support is... for fuck's sake." A narrow win over Slovenia in the next game meant England scraped through to the knockout stages, but they were sent home after a 4-1 last-16 hammering to Germany.

