Higuain has 'nothing to prove' despite latest Argentina snub

Jorge Sampaoli has left Gonzalo Higuain out of his Argentina squad once again but told the Juventus striker he has "nothing to prove".

Higuain has not featured for Argentina since the 1-0 friendly win over Brazil last June – Sampaoli's first game at the helm after taking over from Edgardo Bauza.

Higuain 23/10 first scorer v Udinese

The 29-year-old has endured a difficult start to the season with Juventus, scoring just four goals in 12 appearances, and was overlooked for the crunch World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Ecuador.

Lionel Messi ensured Argentina will not be absent from the competition in Russia with a hat-trick in Quito and Sampaoli does not think Higuain can do anything more to try and earn a place in the squad.

"Higuain is a player who is very present. I have him in my mind and I know what he represents. With him there is nothing to prove," said the former Sevilla boss.

Gonzalo Higuain Argentina More