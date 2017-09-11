Hinault tells Froome to target 2018 Giro, and he's not ruling it out

Becoming the seventh rider to win all three Grand Tours should be Chris Froome's priority, according to the legendary Bernard Hinault.

Bernard Hinault thinks Chris Froome should target the Giro d'Italia in 2018, and the Team Sky rider is not ruling it out.

Froome emulated cycling icons Hinault and Jacques Anquetil on Sunday when he became just the third man to win the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana in the same year.

The four-time Tour champion finally finished in the red jersey after coming second in 2011, 2014 and 2016 and Hinault believes Froome should now target the Giro, the only Grand Tour he is yet to win.

"He has proved that you can win the Tour and the Vuelta in the same year, so why not the Giro?" Hinault, one of just six cyclists to win all three Grand Tours, told The Guardian.

"What he has managed in Spain is a great thing because the general view was that it was not possible to win either the Giro and the Tour or the Tour and Vuelta in the modern era.

"He wasn't as dominant as usual in the Tour but he's really rediscovered his true capacity at the Vuelta, in spite of having one or two difficult days."

Froome does plan on attempting to add the pink jersey to his yellow and red ones, but matching Hinault, Anquetil, Eddy Merckx and Miguel Indurain by winning a fifth Tour is his priority.

"I'm sure the time will come when I will target the Giro," the Team Sky rider, who has only taken part in the Giro twice, told the BBC.

"It's a big task to try to go for the Giro and it could compromise the Tour but I wouldn't write it off.

"A fifth Tour de France title will take my aim but it's early days and I'll wait to see what the Giro, Tour and Vuelta courses look like next year and sit down with my team to draw up the goals."

Asked if it would be possible to win all three Grand Tours in the same year, Froome responded: "I wouldn't say it's impossible, nothing's impossible, but certainly it would take some doing."