Hinch preparing for fitting ending to 'epic' World Series

The wild and unpredictable see-saw battle of the MLB World Series is down to one final game between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers, and A.J. Hinch is braced for a fitting finale.

A winner will be crowned in game seven on Wednesday after the Dodgers levelled the series with a 3-1 victory in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Houston are trying to win their first World Series in team history, while the Dodgers are attempting to capture their first crown since 1988.

The series has been as dramatic as it has been historic and none of that has been lost on Astros manager Hinch.

"We're playing in one of the most epic World Series in history," Hinch told reporters Wednesday.

"And I think our players have appreciation for that."

Five of the six World Series games between the Astros and Dodgers have been decided by two runs or less.

Two games have been classic extra-inning nail-biters and another two have been intense pitchers' duels.

"I think as time will go by and we'll watch the DVDs that are made of this series and the memories that are built from this series, there will be a great appreciation of where it fits in the context of history of baseball," Hinch said. "But right now in the middle of it, we just want to win."

In the last 108 winner-take-all games in baseball, the home and away teams have won 54 apiece.

In the 42 game-seven showdowns in World Series history, the road team have triumphed on 22 occasions, while the hosts have won 20.

"We want to win," Hinch said. "We're going to do everything we can today to win."