Historic Jerusalem start confirmed for Giro d'Italia in 2018

One of cycling's three Grand Tour events will begin outside Europe for the first time next year when the Giro d'Italia starts in Jerusalem.

Race organisers confirmed details of the first three stages, all to be held in Israel, on Monday.

Riders will compete in a 10.1-kilometre individual time trial on May 4, with the subsequent two stages concluding in Tel Aviv and Eilat respectively.

Alberto Contador, who won the event in 2008 and 2015, hailed the historic announcement.

"I think it's incredible that the Giro starts outside of Europe and I think it's very good for the world of cycling," said the Spaniard, who retired after the Vuelta a Espana this month.