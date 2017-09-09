Historic Lord's performance will live with me for a long time - Anderson

James Anderson's historic performance in England's series-clinching third-Test win over West Indies will live with the seamer for a long time.

Anderson registered his 500th Test wicket on day two of the contest at Lord's and capped a superb display by dismantling the Windies batting line-up to post career-best figures of 7-42.

The tourists were skittled for 177, leaving England a victory target of 107 that they comfortably reached to secure a nine-wicket win and a 2-1 series triumph.

Speaking after being named Man of the Series, Anderson said: "A Test here at Lord's is always special but this week will live with me for a long time.

"I didn't think I'd play as much as I have for England, and to do it in a team that is thoroughly enjoyable one to play with makes a series win such as this extra special.

"There wasn't much swing, [we were] just trying to create pressure, and we did it brilliantly and got the rewards."

Captain Joe Root, who has now won his first two series since taking over from Alastair Cook, added: "The guys did fantastic [Saturday] morning to set the tone for the rest of the day.

"The amount of hard work [Anderson] does behind the scenes, he is a massive part of our dressing room.

"We have played some brilliant cricket through this summer. Hopefully we can take this momentum on through to the winter [for the Ashes].

"It has been thoroughly enjoyable this summer. There has been plenty of learning experiences for myself."