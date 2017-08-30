Historic pole goals for Hamilton at Monza - Italian GP in numbers

After matching Michael Schumacher's record of 68 poles in Belgium, Lewis Hamilton is aiming to go out on his own at Monza.

Lewis Hamilton has history and the championship lead in his sights at the Italian Grand Prix this weekend but Sebastian Vettel will be backed by a huge army of Ferrari fans at Monza.

Hamilton matched the great Michael Schumacher's record of 68 pole positions at Spa-Francorchamps last weekend and won his landmark 200th Formula One race.

The Brit's victory halved Vettel's advantage to only seven points, just the start he was looking for after a mid-season break.

It is surely only a matter of time before Hamilton goes beyond Schumacher's mark and if he starts on the front of the grid in Monza, it would be a record sixth pole at the prestigious Italian track.

Vettel was runner-up to Hamilton at the Belgian Grand Prix and will be eager to hit back with a win which would send Ferrari's tifosi into a frenzy.

Here we look at a selection of Opta statistics and facts ahead of the race.

18 - Ferrari has claimed more wins than any other teams in the Italian GP with 18.

5 - Should Hamilton start at the front of the grid he would overtake a tally of five achieved by both Juan Manuel Fangio and Ayrton Senna.

4 - Mercedes could record their fourth Italian GP win in a row, which would be a record for the most consecutive victories at Monza – surpassing Ferrari (2002-2004) and Lotus (1972-1974).

19 - Ferrari can boast 19 poles at their home grand prix, a total which is better than any of other team has achieved.

247.6 - The 2003 Italian GP saw the highest average speed for the winner in F1 history, Schumacher averaging 247.6 kilometres per hour on his way to victory.

8 - The 1971 race made history as the grand prix with the most different leaders during the race (8). Peter Gethin beat Ronnie Peterson by just 0.01 seconds that year, the narrowest winning margin of all time in Formula One.

51 - The last Italian victory in Monza was 51 years ago, Ludovico Scarfiotti taking the checkered flag for Ferrari. He recorded his only win, podium and fastest lap in F1 in that race.

128 - Nico Hulkenberg is one race away from equalling Adrian Sutil's unwanted F1 record 128 races without a podium finish.