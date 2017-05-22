History-maker Kante beaten to top of tackle charts

There is no doubting that N'Golo Kante has been the outstanding Premier League footballer of the past two seasons.

After driving Leicester City towards their first top-flight title last season, the France international has swept the board this time around by claiming all three big end-of-season prizes.

The midfielder was voted the PFA Player of the Year, FWA Footballer of the Year and, most recently, Premier League Player of the Season.

He has also made history by becoming the first outfield player to ever win the Premier League in successive seasons with different clubs.

But what may come as a shock is that Kante has not finished the season as the top tackler in the top-flight despite his reputation as one of the world's best breakers up of play.

Instead, that honour goes to Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, whose performances since joining the Toffees last season have seen him linked with Arsenal.

Kante Gueye GFX More

He completed more tackles than Kante despite playing fewer matches while his success rate was far higher.

He also had a better duel success rate, though Kante did pip him when it came to interceptions.