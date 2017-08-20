History maker Stuart Broad has no plans to hang up his England spikes as he sets sights on 2019 Ashes

Stuart Broad has no intention of hanging up his spikes just yet: AFP

Stuart Broad has stated his commitment to carrying on playing until at least the 2019 home Ashes series after moving ahead of Sir Ian Botham into second place on England’s all-time list of Test wicket-takers.

In terms of Englishmen, only James Anderson, with 492, now has more Test scalps than Broad’s 384 after the 31-year-old took five wickets during the three-day rout of West Indies at Edgbaston.

Both will be crucial to their country’s Ashes chances in Australia this winter, a campaign that promises to offer a rather more formidable challenge than the one West Indies presented during their innings-and-209 run defeat in the first day-night Test in this country.

That Broad is aiming to face Australia again on home soil in 2019 should come as no surprise.

But, after Anderson, 35, stated earlier this summer his determination to carry on until that series, the prospect of having their two most prolific bowlers in history available for another two years will delight England.

“I’m 31 now and still feel like I have quite a bit of cricket left in me,” said Broad. “I’m loving the energy around this team, I’m loving being part of it. I’ve hopefully, touch wood, got a few more miles in the tank.”

Asked whether that meant he would be around for 2019, Broad answered: “Oh God, yes, I hope so. I’ll be just turned 33. Jimmy is 35 so I’d certainly hope my performances will keep improving to be a part of that Ashes for sure.

Broad excelled as England demolished the West Indies inside three days (Getty)

“I’m not someone who looks too far ahead because I think it slows you down as a performer. This winter is a hugely exciting one because I think that series is going to be a belter with two teams that look really similar. But obviously I have hunger to go further than that.”

Despite his advancing years, Anderson’s form this summer has been stunning, following up his 20 wickets at 14.10 during England’s 3-1 series win against South Africa with another five at Edgbaston.

“To be fair, Jimmy is bowling as well as I’ve seen him bowl,” said Broad. “He’s turned 35 but I don’t think I’ve ever seen him challenge both sides of the bat as consistently as he has done this summer. “Fielding at mid-on and mid-off to him, I feel like he is in the game all the time. He’s not bowling bad balls, he looks in a rhythm that’s awesome. Long may that continue.

“Look, he’s going to be crucial for our chances this winter, for sure, and hopefully he can keep that rhythm going because he is picking up wickets at a huge speed at the moment and, not only will he be looking at 500 wickets, he’ll be looking way past that the way he is going.”

Broad moved to second in the all-time list of England wicket-takers (AFP)

