History repeated as Manchester United come unstuck at Basel in Champions League

Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it, so goes the saying. It might be a well-known adage but one Jose Mourinho and his men failed to heed on Wednesday night. Almost six years on from Manchester United’s ignominious away defeat at the hands of FC Basel, the English visitors once again found themselves downed by their plucky and spirited hosts in a 1-0 loss at St Jakob-Park.

Such a result does not spell complete disaster for Mourinho’s side, as it did for Sir Alex Ferguson and his men in December of 2011. That defeat brought to an end the club’s hopes of Champions League glory, with United dumped out of the competition in the group stages.

This time round there is to be no be such fallout, with a place in the knockout stages still within reach. There will be scrutiny nonetheless, though, and questions as to why United failed to learn the lessons of their past here in northern Switzerland.

After a second half dominated by the hosts, it fell to Michael Lang, meeting a low driven ball across the United box, to hit home the winner after 45 minutes of incessant pressure.

It had been United, though, who had started the night the better of the two teams. Mourinho had rung seven changes for the clash, with Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo both featuring from the off, while Paul Pogba, captain for the night, retained his spot from the recent demolition of Newcastle.

Indeed, it was the Frenchman who provided United with their first chance of the night, threading through Romelu Lukaku with a sublime dissecting pass on 12 minutes, only for the forward to send his shot into the palms of the outstretched Tomas Vaclik.

Michael Lang scored the winner after 88 minutes (Reuters) More