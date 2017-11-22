History repeated as Manchester United come unstuck at Basel in Champions League
Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it, so goes the saying. It might be a well-known adage but one Jose Mourinho and his men failed to heed on Wednesday night. Almost six years on from Manchester United’s ignominious away defeat at the hands of FC Basel, the English visitors once again found themselves downed by their plucky and spirited hosts in a 1-0 loss at St Jakob-Park.
Such a result does not spell complete disaster for Mourinho’s side, as it did for Sir Alex Ferguson and his men in December of 2011. That defeat brought to an end the club’s hopes of Champions League glory, with United dumped out of the competition in the group stages.
This time round there is to be no be such fallout, with a place in the knockout stages still within reach. There will be scrutiny nonetheless, though, and questions as to why United failed to learn the lessons of their past here in northern Switzerland.
After a second half dominated by the hosts, it fell to Michael Lang, meeting a low driven ball across the United box, to hit home the winner after 45 minutes of incessant pressure.
It had been United, though, who had started the night the better of the two teams. Mourinho had rung seven changes for the clash, with Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo both featuring from the off, while Paul Pogba, captain for the night, retained his spot from the recent demolition of Newcastle.
Indeed, it was the Frenchman who provided United with their first chance of the night, threading through Romelu Lukaku with a sublime dissecting pass on 12 minutes, only for the forward to send his shot into the palms of the outstretched Tomas Vaclik.
Marouane Fellaini’s turn was next, rising highest in the box to meet Daley Blind’s curled delivery from the left. Manuel Akanji’s goal-line intervention ensured it wasn’t to be. The Belgian enjoyed two more headed attempts in front of goal, the latter of which glanced the right-hand side post, but he couldn’t find the back of the net.
For all their lack of possession in the first half, the Swiss side still maintained a degree of determination, especially in the game’s opening stages. Backed by their infectiously rowdy home fans - who declared themselves before kick-off as Basel’s ‘12th man’ through a playful banner - the hosts looked menacing.
From Mohamed Elyounoussi’s early sprint down the right to Renato Steffen’s surging midfield charges, Basel certainly kept United’s backline, including Gareth Southgate’s least favourite defender, Chris Smalling, on their toes.
Basel were not without their faults, however. Dimitri Oberlin, a player United have supposedly been keeping tabs on, notably launched his free-kick into the crowd behind minutes before the break - summing up his side’s half in microcosm. The visitors sought to have the last say, though, with Rojo’s driven shot deflecting off Marek Suchy’s head onto the upright.
But the second half made for a very different story as Basel took the game to their English counterpart. Having failed to capitalise on their earlier chances, United were made to sweat, and eventually pay, after the restart.
A probing Steffan delivery from the right, a venomous, long-range Geoffrey Serey Die strike, a Michael Lang header onto the upright: Basel’s chances came thick and fast as United fell under increasing pressure.
At the heart of this resurgence was Steffen; a bundling mass of energy whose determination and trickery provided Basel with the majority of their chances. He came particularly close in the 63rd minute, drifting in off the right flank before shifting play onto his left and letting loose with a rocket of a shot that sailed inches wide of the far post.
Sensing danger, and defensive fragility, Mourinho threw on the big guns. Marcus Rashford was brought on for Jesse Lingard while Nemanja Matic replaced Pogba, whose influence in the game had waned. Zlatan Ibrahmivoic was similarly introduced with 15 minutes to go, but it wasn’t to be enough, with Lang landing the hammer blow with just one minute left on the clock.