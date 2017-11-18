Hodgson says Niasse dived to win Everton pen

After Oumar Niasse went down following contact from Scott Dann's arm, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson accused the striker of diving.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson accused Oumar Niasse of diving to win a controversial penalty that helped Everton earn a 2-2 Premier League draw at Selhurst Park.

Palace were in front thanks to James McArthur's first-minute goal when Niasse went down theatrically under pressure from Palace defender Scott Dann, with referee Anthony Taylor pointing to the spot.

Leighton Baines converted from 12 yards, then Niasse came up with a second Everton equaliser after Wilfried Zaha had put Palace back in front, leaving Hodgson despondent as rock-bottom Palace's winless run was extended to five games in all competitions.

"We feel hard done by, I suppose," Hodgson said. "I don't think we could have played a lot better.

"The goals we conceded were unfortunate - the first was a dive, and the second was our doing as we committed harakiri and it let them back into the game. But we really did boss the game, playing some excellent football.

"We have dropped two more points. Mistakes happen, don't they? Being wise after the event doesn't serve any purpose at all. We have got no one to blame but ourselves.

"I can't ask for more than I got from the players today, but I must admit to being bitterly disappointed. It is not enough just to give players credit for a performance - as a manager I want to see some points on the board."

With Everton still yet to appoint a replacement for Ronald Koeman after the Dutchman was sacked last month, caretaker manager David Unsworth has overseen successive fightbacks to claim four points in two Premier League games.

And a thrilled Unsworth defended the resurgent Niasse, who could face a ban due to new rules allowing retrospective action against players found to have deceived officials.