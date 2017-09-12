Hodgson confirms imminent Palace arrival as De Boer replacement

Roy Hodgson has confirmed he is set to take over as manager of Crystal Palace.

The former England boss has been widely linked with the role since Frank de Boer was relieved of his duties after just four games on Monday.

A quick turnaround is required after De Boer oversaw a quartet of successive Premier League defeats to begin the campaign, with Palace failing to find the net in any of those fixtures.

And, while he says no contract has been signed yet, Hodgson revealed to Sky Sports News his appointment is imminent.

"It's close, I hope it's close anyway," Hodgson said. "It's an opportunity to return to the game I love and I club I've always admired and liked and supported as well.

"It's a good day for me - I'm very, very happy and I'm looking forward now hopefully to getting down to some work and trying to help us get some more points in the league and get up the table."

Though he is delighted to return to management for the first time since leaving his England role just over a year ago, Hodgson expressed sympathy for his predecessor - whose sole victory came in the EFL Cup against Championship side Ipswich Town.

"I've always got sympathy for managers who lose their jobs but it's a fact of life," he added.

"It's not my business, it's the business of the club. I'm pleased that they've turned to me and allowed me to take the job on."