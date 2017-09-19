Hodgson urges caution over Souare handling

Pape Souare ended a 12-month stint out of football by completing 45 minutes of Crystal Palace's 1-0 defeat of Huddersfield in the EFL Cup.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is cautiously approaching Pape Souare's reintegration after the defender returned to competitive football in Tuesday's EFL Cup win over Huddersfield Town.

In September 2016, the Senegal international suffered a broken leg and jaw after he crashed his car on the M4 motorway, before being airlifted to hospital.

Souare was initially expected to be sidelined for around six months, but only returned to full training in August as he worked his way back to full fitness.

And the 27-year-old put the year-long rehabilitation behind him by coming on for the second half at Selhurst Park to help Palace see out a 1-0 victory, Hodgson's first as manager.

"[I am] delighted with Pape. But we will be cautious with him after a year without football," Hodsgon said.

"He will keep moving along and getting better."