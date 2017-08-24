Hoffenheim fan caught on camera brushing his teeth at Anfield during Champions League tie

The demands of away travel in football are significant on the fans and often, in the excitement of a big a continental trip, particularly, things can fall through the cracks.

Remembering the basics of dental hygiene can fall into that category.

One Hoffenheim supporter who had made the trip from Sinsheim had evidently forgotten to brush his teeth on his travels and, rather than endure 90 minutes of festering mouth bacteria, opted to take action against those grizzled fangs during Liverpool's 4-2 win over his side.

Who among us can honestly say that we have not clipped our toenails at Wembley or plucked our eyebrows at Lord's?

Who, of all us judging folk, can proclaim with absolute certainty that they we have never taken a cotton bud to our inner ear canal while at Wimbledon?

Exactly. You do you, Mr Hoffenheim.