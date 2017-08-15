Hoffenheim had 'clearer' chances, says Nagelsmann

After their loss to Liverpool in Champions League qualifying, Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann promised resistance in the second leg.

Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann has defended his side's performance, following their 2-1 home loss to Liverpool in Champions League qualifying on Tuesday.

Nagelsmann believes Hoffenheim were unlucky not to finish the first leg with at least a draw, having dominated possession for extended periods of the match.

However, the 30-year-old was particularly guarded over counterpart Jurgen Klopp's assertion Liverpool allowed Hoffenheim to keep the ball in certain areas of the pitch.

"No, I don't agree, we had the ball in many important spaces. He has to say that and defend his team, he won't say 'Hoffenheim played so well and we were s…'," Nagelsmann said.

"I can give one example when (Sandro) Wagner played a square pass into space that was an important ball and another situation with Serge Gnabry and many others.

"I feel that we played a really good match, especially in the first half. I think we had the better chances, the clearer chances."

Despite Trent Alexander-Arnold's spectacular free-kick that handed Liverpool the lead, the game and tie arguably would have had a much different complexion, had Andrej Kramaric converted a penalty in the 12th minute.

Given the performance, Nagelsmann said he has no major concerns going into Anfield.

"I don't really make a difference between home or away matches, so I don't really care," he added.

"I can assure you that our commitment will be the same at Anfield. I know that we made a good match here and I can promise you that we will make a good match over there."