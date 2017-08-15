Hoffenheim vs Liverpool player ratings: Trent Alexander-Arnold impresses as Jurgen Klopp's side seal win

Jack Watson
The young full-back was the game's standout player: Getty

Liverpool survived a missed penalty before teenager Trent Alexander-Arnold and a Havard Nordtveit own goal gave them a 2-1 win at Hoffenheim which put them on the brink of a Champions League group stage place on Tuesday.

The Premier League side had a let-off when their goalkeeper Simon Mignolet saved a weak Andrej Kramaric penalty in the 12th minute of the playoff first leg tie.

Alexander-Arnold, 18, curled a free kick through a gap in the Hoffenheim wall to put Liverpool ahead in the 35th minute and James Milner's shot was deflected in off Nordtveit in the 74th.

But Mark Uth pulled a late goal back for the Bundesliga side to ensure that there is still everything to play for.

Sporting were held to a 0-0 draw at home by FCSB, formerly Steaua Bucharest, and CSKA Moscow sneaked a late 1-0 win at Young Boys thanks to a Kasim Nuhu own goal in added time.

