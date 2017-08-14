Hoffenheim vs Liverpool: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & Champions League play-off preview

Liverpool will attempt to put one foot in the Champions League group stage when they take on Hoffenheim in the play-off first leg on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's side come into the crunch qualifying game having kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 3-3 draw at Watford on Saturday and the German coach will want to see an improvement as they look to ensure their place in Europe's premier club competition this season.

Barcelona's pursuit of Philippe Coutinho has served as an unwelcome distraction for the Reds as they embark on a new season, but the squad will have to focus all their energies on Hoffenheim, with an extremely lucrative prize at stake.

The Bundesliga commences this coming Saturday, so Julian Nagelsmann's side have yet to taste league action, but they did record a 1-0 win over Rot-Weiss Erfurt in the first round of the DFB Pokal last Saturday.

Game Hoffenheim vs Liverpool Date Tuesday, August 15 Time 20:45 local / 19:45 BST

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 2 and via online stream using the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 BT Sport App

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on Fox Sports 1, as well as being available to stream online using Fox Sports GO.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 1 Fox Sports GO

SQUAD & TEAM NEWS

Position Liverpool players Goalkeepers Mignolet, Karius, Ward Defenders Lovren, Matip, Robertson, Milner, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Flanagan, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Wijnaldum, Henderson, Can, Salah, Grujic, Kent Forwards Mane, Firmino, Solanke, Origi

Klopp has not included want-away midfielder Coutinho in his squad for the game. The Brazilian, who handed in a transfer request over the weekend, is said to be nursing a back problem, but considering the stand-off over his future, he may not have been involved even if he was fit.

Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne are also absent, with both players carrying injuries, while Danny Ings remains unavailable as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Potential starting XI: Mignolet; Moreno, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Can; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Position Hoffenheim players Goalkeepers Baumann, Stolz, Kobel Defenders Nordtveit, Kaderabek, Bicakcic, Toljan, Schulz, Hubner, Hoogma, Akpoguma, Posch, Vogt Midfielders Rupp, Polanski, Demirbay, Grillitsch, Zuber, Amiri, Zulj, Gnabry, Geiger, Skenderovic, Hack Forwards Wagner, Uth, Kramaric, Szalai, Ochs

Hoffenheim are likely to play a 3-5-2 formation against Liverpool and head coach Nagelsmann has indicated that he will make some changes to the team that defeated RW Erfurt.

On-loan Bayern Munich starlet Serge Gnabry came on as a second-half substitute in that win, but the 22-year-old could be in line to start against the Reds. Goalkeeper Oliver Baumann is also likely to replace 19-year-old Gregor Kobel between the posts, having sat out Saturday's cup victory.

Potential starting XI: Baumann; Nordtveit, Vogt, Hubner; Kaderabek, Zuber, Demirbay, Amiri, Kramaric, Gnabry; Wagner

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

