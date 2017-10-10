Hoffman returns to Storm for 2018

Ryan Hoffman is returning to the Melbourne Storm, signing a one-year deal to finish his career with the NRL premiers.

Hoffman, 33, has signed with the Storm for the 2018 season, for what will be his third stint with the club after three campaigns with the New Zealand Warriors.

He is set to become just the fifth player in history to play 250 games for the Storm, needing just five more appearances to reach the milestone.

Melbourne, who have had Billy Slater re-sign following their Grand Final win, also announced the addition of North Queensland Cowboys prop Patrick Kaufusi until at least the end of 2019.

"Melbourne Storm are very excited about the continued development of Joe Stimson, who we expect will make a strong claim for Tohu Harris' spot in the second row," Storm football director Frank Ponissi said.

"Ryan Hoffman is going to add some much-needed experience and leadership to the squad.

"Having lost three forwards from our Grand Final team in Jordan McLean, Tohu Harris and Slade Griffin, we believe Hoffman and Kaufusi are valuable inclusions that will help offset the departure of that trio.

"Along with a host of current Storm players, both Patrick and Ryan will be pressing hard for a position in our starting 17."

Hoffman helped the Storm to three Grand Final wins during his previous stints in 2003-10 and 2012-14, while he became a life member of the club in 2013.

As for Kaufusi, the 23-year-old is the third member of his family to join the Storm, following on from older brothers Felise and Antonio.