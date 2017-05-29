Hogenkamp backs renaming of Margaret Court Arena

The Margaret Court Arena should be renamed after the 24-time grand slam winner's comments on same-sex marriage, says Richel Hogenkamp.

Richel Hogenkamp has called for the Australian Open to rename the arena named in honour of Margaret Court following her comments regarding same-sex marriage.

In an open letter purportedly written by Court - now a Christian pastor in Perth - and published by The West Australian newspaper, the 24-time grand slam champion criticised Qantas for promoting marriage equality and vowed never to fly with the airline.

Tennis Australia were quick to distance themselves from Court's comments, but Hogenkamp, one of the few openly gay players on the WTA Tour, believes they should go further.

"Obviously, she has all the right to think her own way, everybody has," Hogenkamp said after beating Jelena Jankovic 6-2 7-5 at the French Open on Monday.

"But for me, to be in this kind of position, I don't think you should be that outspoken. I have a girlfriend myself, so I don't agree with what she's saying.

"I think it would be a good thing to see if the Australian Open can maybe change the name of the stadium, because maybe some players won't feel so comfortable playing in a stadium named after Margaret Court."

And Hogenkamp suggested player power could force action at the Melbourne-based grand slam.

She added: "I've seen the recent comments from certain players and I think she doesn't have such a good point where she is now, because I see that many players comment against her.

"So if many players stand behind it, I think maybe something can change. Who knows."