Hogg and Barclay 'gutted' to let All Blacks escape

New Zealand were at risk of succumbing to a surprise loss to Scotland at Murrayfield, where the home team were disappointed to fall short.

Scotland captain John Barclay and man of the match Stuart Hogg felt they missed a rare opportunity to claim the scalp of New Zealand after losing 22-17 at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Despite being depleted by injuries before kick-off and losing more players during the contest in Edinburgh, Gregor Townsend's team more than held their own against the All Blacks.

The world champions had to rely on a desperate Beauden Barrett tackle to prevent Hogg from scoring a try that would have tied the scores in the last minute.

And had the star full-back been allowed to cross, the boot of Finn Russell could even have seen Scotland join Australia and Ireland as one of the only teams to upset Steven Hansen's dominant side in recent years.

Asked by the BBC if he felt the hosts could have won, Hogg replied: "Yeah definitely, we firmly believed all week. We knew the challenge was going to be tough, we were aware of that. I think we just came up short, haven't we?

"You don't get to play these games on many occasions, against the world's best. A couple of little mistakes here and there allowed them to get back into the game, but we take some confidence from that and fire into Australia next week."

Barclay added: "We're gutted we lost that game to be honest, very proud with the effort, but that's one that got away. We also have to look at all the positives. It's one of the best teams in world sport."

Hansen claimed Scotland's competitiveness was not unexpected given they got the better of the Wallabies in Sydney in June.

"We expected Scotland to be strong and they were," he said. "That's what Test match football's about.

"Scotland have won their last four games, they beat Australia - Australia's a good side."

The All Blacks had Sam Cane and Wyatt Crockett sent to the sin bin in the second half and Waisake Naholo was fortunate to avoid a similar fate before the break for colliding with Hogg in mid-air, leaving Hansen to question some of the decisions made by the match officials.