Holder 'would love' Gayle in Test team, but happy without star names

Jason Holder would welcome Chris Gayle and Darren Bravo back into the West Indies Test team with open arms, but is not expecting other star names to flood back.

The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) recently relaxed restrictions on selecting players who prioritised playing in foreign Twenty20 leagues over the domestic four-day competition.

Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard are some of the leading lights who had been linked with a return, or debut in Pollard's case, at Test level, but Holder says such an influx is unlikely.

Darren Bravo was unceremoniously dropped from the team in November 2016 amid a row with the WICB, but is expected to return after Kyle Hope ended the losing series in England with a measly average of 6.83.

The return of Gayle in particular would bring stardust to a Windies side failing to live up to legendary predecessors from the 1970s and 80s, but Holder says he is happy with those currently at his disposal.

"Darren Bravo is a guy who has done well for us in the recent past," Holder said. "But apart from Darren I don't think there's anybody else who's interested in playing Test cricket that we can really call upon or the so-called big names people are looking for.

"Chris has probably hinted that he would like to play if he's fit enough. He's always said he would like to play. I spoke to him a while back. We would love to have a guy like Chris in our side. He brings a lot.

"But apart from those two players I don't think there's anybody else we can really look to."

Holder added: "I think we've got the best of the lot [playing] right now. I'm really, really happy with this squad to be honest. I enjoy playing cricket with this squad and I enjoy leading this squad. I wouldn't trade this squad for the world."