Holder: West Indies were totally outplayed by England

After the West Indies' abysmal collapse at Edgbaston, Jason Holder pulled no punches in criticism of his side's display against England.

Jason Holder conceded the West Indies had been "totally outplayed" by England after they lost 19 wickets on day three to slump to an innings and 209-run defeat in the first Test at Edgbaston.

After toiling in the field for the majority of the first two days, the Windies enjoyed a nightmare with the bat on the third as their familiar frailties were exposed by England's superb bowling attack.

They started Saturday 44-1 in their first innings but were all out before tea and 45.4 overs later their fate was sealed, Toby Roland-Jones wrapping things up after Stuart Broad had become England's second highest Test wicket-taker.

It was an embarrassing but inevitable defeat for Holder's side that had been predicted by many before the start of the series - although the margin of victory was a disappointment for the tourists.

Holder acknowledged the Windies had not been good enough and called for a reaction when they move onto Headingley for the second Test.

"Obviously we are very disappointed, we were totally outplayed," he told Sky Sports. "We didn't show enough fight.

"England are a quality side, we were outplayed.

"[But] we've got to just believe, we have got a few days off now, it's ideal that we use them wisely, sit and talk and formulate plans to counteract England.

"We have got to believe, it's not impossible, we can't drop our heads, it's just one game, the series is not lost.

"It is important we regroup and get ready for the second Test match, we have nothing to lose."

The second Test takes place at Headingley starting on August 25.