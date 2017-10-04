What is holding back international football and how do we fix it?

Let the moans begin again. Another fortnight of disruption, without any top level club fixtures, awaits. And all in the name of what, exactly? England’s fourth game with Slovenia in less than three years - and then their fourth against Lithuania in two and a half years. This is international football as irritant - not merely unloved but loathed for its tedium and disruption to the domestic game.

International football, for all its faults, still produces the sport’s most venerated, anticipated and watched event: the World Cup. Yet, for the two years that precede this banquet, international football exists on a diet of unappetising ready meals, functional but seldom enjoyable.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Tournament play is international football’s USP. The format cannot compete with the Champions League in terms of sheer quality, but the magnetism of a short and dynamic tournament is something that club football can never match. So make all internationals feel like tournament play.

Here’s how. Scrap those mid-season qualifiers and friendlies, which would trim the European football calendar by nine weeks in 2017 - time that, in England, could be used to start the season later, introduce a winter break or both.

Instead, play all qualifiers in an end-of-season block. After the European Championships in 2016, there would have been no internationals at all until the summer of 2017, which would have been given over to friendlies and then the World Cup qualifiers, played in, say, a six-week block, before the World Cup the following summer.

From the World Cup, to Wimbledon and the Boxing Day Test match, sports fans are creatures of rhythm. Under this system, June would always be international football month, with qualifiers gaining the same feel as tournaments themselves. The scarcity of international games would mean they were anticipated, not dreaded. Fans would embrace watching matches involving other countries, just as they do during tournaments themselves.

This would not only be international football repackaged to be more captivating; it would also be better international football. Giving players a six-week block with each other every summer would improve the quality, allowing for more cohesive team play and tactical intricacy.

And the football would be more exciting. International football tends to be far drearier than domestic matches because, in a short window of training time, it is easier for teams to reach a basic standard of competence in defence than attack. At Euro 2016, the average game had a dismal 2.12 goals; in the 2016-17 Premier League season, the average was 2.80. Allowing players to train together, like club teams, for a proper amount of time would empower sides to play more expansively. Sides would become more attacking, and their tactics more distinct, rather than the identikit styles expediently imported from club football. Players used to playing with each other for sustained periods would, in turn, be better placed to produce exciting football in tournaments themselves, especially if, in return for less disruption during the season before tournaments, an extra week or two was allocated to help countries prepare for a World Cup or European Championship.

Revolutionising the qualifying schedule would also have wider benefits. Sick of those trips to Slovenia and Lithuania? If rugby union’s Pro14 can include teams from South Africa, the World Cup qualifiers could be made into a genuinely global event. In place of the monotony of regional groups, qualifiers could be conducted on a worldwide basis, perhaps after regional pre-qualifying for lower-ranked teams. With, say, the top 80 nations divided up into 16 groups of five teams each, and no more than two teams from one continent in any group, based on the current world rankings, England’s group could consist of, say, the USA, Japan, Ivory Coast and Norway - infinitely more interesting than the same teams from the same regions endlessly recycled.

