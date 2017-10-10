Holland, the 'lost generation' and how total football totally consumed them

“They won't win 8-0,” Dick Advocaat said. “What a stupid question that is.” Sweden, however, did win 8-0 against Luxembourg and in doing so, all but ensured that Holland will not qualify for next summer’s World Cup. The Dutch now require a 7-0 victory over Sweden on Tuesday night in order to steal Group A’s play-off spot from their opponents. Perhaps Advocaat should dismiss that scoreline as ‘stupid’, too?

Once ‘the best team to never win the World Cup’, as the cliché went, Holland will not even the best team sitting at home on the sofa next summer. It is the second successive major finals they have failed to qualify for and the second of the last five World Cups that they will not play a part in. Worse still, the Oranje’s failure is barely a surprise to the country’s media, supporters and the legions of tragic romantics around the world who follow them.

When the Dutch failed to reach to 2002 World Cup, in part because of a Roy Keane performance at Lansdowne Road to rival Turin in 1999, the shock hit the lowlands like a hammer. That a side starring several players from Ajax’s cherubic 1995 Champions League winners and guided by the mastermind behind that triumph Louis van Gaal had fell short in qualifying was barely believable. There will be no such surprise this time, however, because there is no such wealth of talent.

This failure and the failure to reach the 2016 European Championships has been widely put down to a ‘lost generation’ of players - those born from the mid-to-late 1980s and specifically from the crop of players that won the 2007 Under-21 Championships. Only 11 from that squad went on to win a senior cap and just one - the 30-year-old former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel - is in Advocaat’s squad for the Sweden game. Royston Drenthe, the player of the tournament, retired earlier this year and has embarked on a rap career.