This is my home - Messi wants to end career at Barcelona

Fresh from signing a new deal, Lionel Messi says it has always been his "dream" to finish his career with Barcelona.

Lionel Messi confirmed his desire to remain a one-club player with Barcelona after extending his stay at the Catalan giants to 2021.

The Argentina legend ended a long-running saga by putting pen to paper on a new contract on Saturday, with the deal containing a €700million buyout clause.

Messi had been linked with a potential move to Manchester City, while he has previously expressed an interest to finish his career in his homeland.

But the four-time Champions League winner, who will be 34 when his latest contract expires, said he was "very happy" to remain with the club he joined as a 13-year-old.

"For a long time we have been waiting to do the signature and today it was done," Messi told Barca TV.

"I am pleased to still be connected to the club. As I always said, this is my home.

"I always wanted to end my career here. My dream was to end my career with Barcelona and we are on track."

Messi and his Barca team-mates have the chance to go seven points clear in LaLiga when they visit Valencia in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday.