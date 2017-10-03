What do the home nations and Republic of Ireland have to do to qualify for the Russian World Cup?

Which of the home nations are on course to qualify?: Getty

World Cup qualifying in Europe is approaching its conclusion, with just two games remaining in each of the groups.

In Group C, Northern Ireland have booked their spot in the second round and could even leapfrog Germany at the top of the table, albeit the chances of that are exceptionally slim.

While in Group F, England have all but qualified and will make certain of their place in Russia next summer with a win over Slovenia at Wembley on Thursday night.

But the other home nations are all fighting hard to join them at the 2018 World Cup. Scotland are fourth in Group F and need to win their remaining matches to finish ahead of Slovakia and Slovenia in a playoff place.

And in the particularly competitive Group D, both the Republic of Ireland and Wales still have hopes of qualifying for a playoff place behind group winners Serbia.

Here each team's chances of reaching the finals in Russia next year is analysed.

England

Games remaining: October 5 v Slovenia (h), October 8 v Lithuania (a).

View photos Southgate's side are yet to lose a match in Group F (Getty) More

With the exception of away draws in Slovenia and Scotland, England have coasted their way through Group F, conceding just three goals and picking up 20 points.

Gareth Southgate’s side sit five points ahead of Slovakia in second place and will book their place in Russia as group winners with a win against either Slovenia or Lithuania.

If England lose one of their games and draw the other one – and Slovakia wins both of their remaining fixtures – they could yet finish in second place. Likewise, if England lose both of their remaining matches and Slovakia and Slovenia win all of theirs, they could miss out on qualification altogether. But it’s hard to see that happening.

Northern Ireland

Games remaining: October 5 v Germany (h), October 8 v Norway (a).

View photos Northern Ireland beat Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic to a playoff place (Getty) More

Northern Ireland are guaranteed at least a playoff spot as they sit nine points ahead of third place Azerbaijan with just two qualification matches remaining.

They could even leapfrog Germany at the top of the group. But for that to happen they would have to beat the world champions in Belfast before winning their remaining match against Norway and hoping Germany lose at home to Azerbaijan.

A draw wouldn't be enough for Germany to slip into second: they currently have a goal difference of +33.

Scotland

Games remaining: October 5 v Slovakia (h), October 8 v Slovenia (a).

Read More