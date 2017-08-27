Homeboyz 1-1 Tusker: Homeboyz dent brewers' title hopes

Stephen Owusu took only seven minutes on the pitch after he came in for David Mwangi to cancel out Wycliffe Opondo opener

Tusker FC chances of defending Kenyan Premier League title seems to have ended following a 1-1 draw against by Kakamega Homeboyz.

The Brewers are currently trailing league leaders, Gor Mahia by 14 points as their form continues to deteriorate.

Tusker were looking to bounce back to winning ways after losing 1-0 to AFC Leopards last Thursday and a win against Homeboyz could have revived their hopes of retaining the title.

Stephen Owusu took only seven minutes on the pitch after he came in for David Mwangi to cancel out Wycliffe Opondo opener for Kakamega Homeboyz.

Opondo had given Kakamega Homeboyz the lead just four minutes after the resumption, though a wasteful Tusker will have themselves to blame for blowing away several chances.

Michael Khamati, who was drafted back into the starting squad after warming the bench against AFC Leopards, could have given Tusker the lead but he opted to shoot straight at the post after rounding off defender Charles Momanyi.

Just like Tusker defender, Collins Shivachi, Momanyi was making a return to Kakamega Homeboyz squad having sat out in the last match due to suspension.

Former Sony Sugar midfielder, Boniface Muchiri also blew away another golden opportunity, a few minutes before the break when he directed his shot above the bar with the goal at his mercy.

But Opondo would punish the champions when he connected Jeremiah Wanjala's header-cross for the opener.

The draw left Tusker still chilling in the mid-table with 30 points while Homeboyz took their point tally to 31.

Tusker XI: Duncan Ochieng, Collins Shivachi, David Mwangi, Eugine Asike, James Situma, Hashim Sempala, Brian Osumba, Paul Odhiambo, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Khamati.

Reserves: David Okello, Lloyd Wahome, Noah Wafula, Danson Kago, Clifford Alwanga, Stephen Owusu.