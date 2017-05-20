Homeboyz - AFC Leopards Preview: Who will be crowned the 'Kings' of Western?

While Kakamega Homeboyz have managed to collect eight points from their most recent five games, AFC Leopards have managed to pick just two after same number of matches.

It is this situation that has angered coach Stewart Hall to the point that he criticized his players for not following instructions while on the pitch. The English man has threatened to quit if the situation does not improve. His opposite number Mike Mururi is doing as expected, and his charges come into the match fully charged, knowing they stand a chance to get something.

The history between the two clubs however, favours Ingwe. Of the last four matches between the two sides, AFC Leopards have managed to win three, losing just one - 4-1 defeat last season. After starting the season well, the thirteen times league champions are heading to a 'familiar' zone considering they are placed in the 8th position with 15 points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kakamega Homeboyz: With one goal and an assist on his name, Esiye Estone will definitely be hot for the visitors to handle. Charles Momanyi is somehow underrated despite consistently delivering for the team. He will be the main man at the back once more.

AFC Leopards: Gilbert Fiamenyo and Allan Kateregga have been directly involved in nine of the team's ten goals, and they have to put aside their reported differences to help the team. Can the real Bernard Mang'oli stand up? The captain is still struggling to form a formidable partnership with fellow midfielders. It is high time they got their chemistry right.

HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS:

Sun 14/08/16: Homeboyz 4-1 Leopards

Wed 30/03/16: Leopards 2-1 Homeboyz

Sat 09/11/13: Leopards 2-1 Homeboyz

Wed 03/04/13: Homeboyz 0-3 Leopards

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Kakamega Homeboyz: David Juma, Edmond Mauda, Eric Ambunya, Charles Momanyi, Moses Chikati, Eston Esiye, Moses Mudavadi, Andrew Kulecho, Ali Bhai, Wycliffe Ochomo and Okoth David.

AFC Leopards: Gabriel Andika, Joshua Mawira, Marcus Abwao, Robinson Kamura, Salim Abdallah, Duncan Otieno, Allan Kateregga, Bernard Mang'oli, Whyvonne Isuza, Paul Kiongera and Gilbert Fiamenyo.