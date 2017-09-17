Homeboyz - AFC Leopards Preview: A must win fixture for Ingwe!

Homeboyz are enjoying terrific form and are perched at fourth position on the KPL league table with a six-match unbeaten run

A must win match for AFC Leopards to avoid unnecessary uncertainty regarding their future in the Kenyan Premier League.

The Robert Matano led side is just five points above relegation zone, and anything less than three points will see the team drop to the 15th position on the 18-team log.

Kakamega Homeboyz are having their best season in the top flight; currently ranked fourth with 38 points, the Mike Mururi coached side will move to third with victory and a point behind second placed Sofapaka, who have 42 points.

A Lamine Diallo's 74th minute strike was all Homeboyz needed to down AFC Leopards when the two sides faced each other in the first leg. It was a second defeat in a row for Ingwe against the same opponent, who had won three of the initial five matches.

The twelve times Kenyan champions have conceded five goals against Homeboyz, and scored just one in the last two matches.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

AFC Leopards: Gabriel Andika will be needed to be at his best to stop unpredictable Homeboyz attackers, who can score when least expected. Vincent Oburu has everything a striker needs; physique, pace, ball control but lacks precision in front of goal, if he gets it right against Homeboyz he will be dangerous.

Kakamega Homeboyz: One player, who will be vital for the visitors is Moses Chikati, if he, alongside Eston Esiye controls the midfield then it will be hard for Ingwe to get something out of the fixture. Moses Mudavadi has always been a thorn against AFC Leopards, and the full backs should deny him space to create chances.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: AFC Leopards: Gabriel Andika, Michael Kibwage, Dennis Shikhayi, Abdallah Salim, Robinson Kamura, Victor Majid, Samwel Ndungu. Musa Mudde, Raymond Omondi, Vincent Oburu and Marsellus Ingotsi.

Kakamega Homeboyz: David Juma, Eric Ambunya, Collins Kisuya, Charles Momanyi, George Odour, Moses Chikati, Moses Mudavadi, Eston Esiye, Jeremiah Wanjala, Wycliffe Opondo and David Okoth.