Homeboyz - Gor Mahia Preview: K'Ogalo aim to bounce back

Homeboyz have won just one of their last four games and could feel overwhelmed playing against the champions in waiting

Kakamega Homeboyz have had an excellent season, and they are aware that they can push for a top two position.

A win for them against K’Ogalo will take them to second position on the 18-team league table, depending with how Posta Rangers and Tusker play.

Gor Mahia have already hit a 70 point mark, but they are still aiming to collect maximum points from the last two games. They have managed three wins, a draw and a defeat in the last five outings, and they will be aiming at doing better with two games to go.

Coach Dylan Kerr had earlier stated he will not be relaxing until the season is done and dusted. “Yes we have won the league, but that does not mean we should go for a holiday, no, we have greater assignments on our way.

“First, we have to do absolutely everything to finish the season on a high, the remaining matches are winnable to us.”

Homeboyz have won none of their last five matches against the new champions, drawing twice and losing thrice.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kakamega Homeboyz: Charles Momanyi has been consistent for his side for the better part of the season, and he will definitely does not want to dent his reputation. Another player, who the cameras will focus on, is Moses Chikati, he is always ready to give the team his best and he will not want to slip against the champions.

Gor Mahia: Joash Onyango is expected to play his third straight match for K’Ogalo, and he definitely knows what to do to remain in the side. Eyes will also be on Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge, the duo are on the hunt for the Golden boot making them absolutely dangerous.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Kakamega Homeboyz: David Juma, Hedmond Mauda, Erick Ambunya, George Odiwuor, Charles Momanyi, Moses Chikati, Estone Esiye, Wycliffe Opondo, Moses Mudavadi, Wycliffe Ochomo and Ali Bai.

Gor Mahia: Shaban Odhoji, Innocent Wafula, Joash Onyango, Wellington Ochieng, Mike Simiyu, Philemon Otieno, Anthony Mbugua, Boniface Omondi, Oliver Maloba, Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge.