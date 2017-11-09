Honduras vs Australia: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview
Ange Postecoglou leads his Australia team to Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula on Friday to take on Honduras in the first leg of their World Cup Intercontinental Qualification play-off tie.
The Socceroos were hopeful of automatic qualification to the World Cup finals in Russia next year but were forced to settle for a play-off place following a 2-1 extra-time victory over Syria last time out.
The first leg of the tie will take place this week, with the decidiing tie on Wednesday November 15.
|Game
|Honduras vs Australia
|Date
|Friday, November 10
|Time
|22:00 GMT | 09:00 AEDT
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
The game will not be available to viewers in the UK, but will be broadcasted on Fox Sports 501 and 9Go in Australia, and streamed live on 9Now.
|TV channel
|Online stream
|Fox Sports 501, 9Go
|9Now
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Honduras players
|Goalkeepers
|Escober, Canales
|Defenders
|Beckeles, Crisanto, Izaguirre, Sánchez, Figueroa, Figueroa, Palacios, Alvarado, Vargas
|Midfielders
|García, López, Martínez, Acosta, Mejía, Claros, Peña, Morazán, Chirinos
|Forwards
|Lanza, Lozano, Quioto, Elis, Costly
Skipper Maynor Figueroa and Alberth Elis are both suspended for the meeting, with Boniek Garcia a possible replacement for the latter.
Houston Dynamo winger Romell Quoito will continue to be the main attacking threat for Honduras, having scored six goals in the group stage.
Potential starting XI: Escober; Beckeles, Figueroa, Palacios, Izaguirre; Mejía, Claros; García, López, Quioto; Lozano
|Position
|Australia players
|Goalkeepers
|Langerak, Ryan, Vukovic
|Defenders
|Degenek, Jurman, McGowan, Sainsbury, Wright
|Midfielders
|Behich, Gersbach, Goodwin, Irvine, Jedinak, Jeggo, Kruse, Leckie, Luongo, Milligan, Mooy, Rogic, Risdon, Troisi
|Forwards
|Cahill, Juric, Rukavytsya
Tim Cahill was the hero against Syria, scoring both goals in the Socceroo's dramtic win, but is unlikely to play a part in the first leg of the play-offs due to an ankle injury.