Honduras vs Australia: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Ange Postecoglou leads his Australia team to Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula on Friday to take on Honduras in the first leg of their World Cup Intercontinental Qualification play-off tie.

The Socceroos were hopeful of automatic qualification to the World Cup finals in Russia next year but were forced to settle for a play-off place following a 2-1 extra-time victory over Syria last time out. 

The first leg of the tie will take place this week, with the decidiing tie on Wednesday November 15.

Time 22:00 GMT | 09:00 AEDT

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

The game will not be available to viewers in the UK, but will be broadcasted on Fox Sports 501 and 9Go in Australia, and streamed live on 9Now.

Fox Sports 501, 9Go 9Now

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Honduras players
Goalkeepers Escober, Canales
Defenders Beckeles, Crisanto, Izaguirre, Sánchez, Figueroa, Figueroa, Palacios, Alvarado, Vargas
Midfielders García, López, Martínez, Acosta, Mejía, Claros, Peña, Morazán, Chirinos
Forwards Lanza, Lozano, Quioto, Elis, Costly

Skipper Maynor Figueroa and Alberth Elis are both suspended for the meeting, with Boniek Garcia a possible replacement for the latter.

Houston Dynamo winger Romell Quoito will continue to be the main attacking threat for Honduras, having scored six goals in the group stage.

Potential starting XI: Escober; Beckeles, Figueroa, Palacios, Izaguirre; Mejía, Claros; García, López, Quioto; Lozano

Position Australia players
Goalkeepers Langerak, Ryan, Vukovic
Defenders Degenek, Jurman, McGowan, Sainsbury, Wright
Midfielders Behich, Gersbach, Goodwin, Irvine, Jedinak, Jeggo, Kruse, Leckie, Luongo, Milligan, Mooy, Rogic, Risdon, Troisi
Forwards Cahill, Juric, Rukavytsya

Tim Cahill was the hero against Syria, scoring both goals in the Socceroo's dramtic win, but is unlikely to play a part in the first leg of the play-offs due to an ankle injury.

