Honduras vs USA: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

The pressure will be on the United States when they visit Honduras on Tuesday for a vital World Cup qualifier.
Having lost to Costa Rica at home on Friday, Bruce Arena's team are ahead of the Hondurans only on goal difference in the race for the third automatic qualification berth.
Panama, a point behind, are also in the hunt and another slip-up could be hugely damaging if the USA wish to avoid an intercontinental play-off or even being knocked out entirely.
|Game
|Honduras vs USA
|Date
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|Time
|17:36 ET / 15:36 local
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television in English on beIN Sports and in Spanish on Universo.
It can also be streamed online via beIN Sports Connect and fuboTV.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|beIN Sports / Universo
|beIN Sports Connect / fuboTV
The match will not be available to watch in the UK on television or via online stream.
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Honduras players
|Goalkeepers
|L. Lopez, Canales, Escober
|Defenders
|Crisanto, M. Figueroa, H. Figueroa, Izaguirre, Sanchez, Leveron, Palacios
|Midfielders
|Discua, Mejia, A. Lopez, Garcia, Morazan, Claros, Pena
|Forwards
|Lanza, Lozano, Hernandez, Quioto, Costly, Elis
Emilio Izaguirre was sent off for Honduras against Trinidad & Tobago, so Maynor Figueroa may have to slide over from centre-back to the left-hand side.
Having come off the bench after Izaguirre's dismissal, Johnny Palacios is most likely to fill in alongside Henry Figueroa in the centre.
Potential starting XI: L. Lopez; Crisanto, H. Figueroa, Palacios, M. Figueroa; Mejia, A. Lopez, Claros; Elis, Lozano, Quioto.
|Position
|USA players
|Goalkeepers
|Guzan, Howard, Rimando
|Defenders
|Beasley, Besler, Cameron, Gonzalez, Hedges, Lichaj, Ream, Villafana, Zusi
|Midfielders
|Acosta, Arriola, Bedoya, Bradley, Johnson, McCarty, Nagbe, Pulisic, Roldan
|Forwards
|Dempsey, Wondolowski, Wood, Morris
Jozy Altidore is unavailable for the United States after picking up a yellow card against Costa Rica that resulted in a suspension
His withdrawal from the lineup is unlikely to be the only change Arena makes on the back of the poor performance in New Jersey, with Matt Besler, Clint Dempsey and Alejandro Bedoya among the experienced heads in contention to come in.
Potential starting XI: Howard; Zusi, Cameron, Besler, Villafana; Pulisic, Bedoya, Bradley, Nagbe; Dempsey, Wood.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
The Americans are 5/4 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Honduras priced at 21/10 and the draw available at 2/1.
Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of match markets.
GAME PREVIEW
When the USA beat Honduras 6-0 in Bruce Arena's first World Cup qualifying match since replacing Jurgen Klinsmann, the Americans appeared to be back in the saddle and in safe hands.
But since then Arena has led his team to only one win out of four in these matches - at home against bottom-of-the-table Trinidad & Tobago - and a not-entirely-convincing triumph at the Gold Cup has only papered over the cracks.
Sure, a draw in Mexico is a good result in isolation and the same in Panama hardly disastrous.
But one slip-up at home - such as the USA's against Costa Rica last week - and all of a sudden you find yourself much shorter on points than hoped.
Losing against Honduras on Tuesday would not quite be terminal as a consequence of the fact that Los Catrachos are unlikely to pick up six points out of six against Mexico and Costa Rica in October.
It would, however, take the USA's fate out of their own hands - and the sense of anxiety that currently plagues the team would only be worse when they host Panama next month.