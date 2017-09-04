Honduras vs USA: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

The pressure will be on the United States when they visit Honduras on Tuesday for a vital World Cup qualifier.

Having lost to Costa Rica at home on Friday, Bruce Arena's team are ahead of the Hondurans only on goal difference in the race for the third automatic qualification berth.

Panama, a point behind, are also in the hunt and another slip-up could be hugely damaging if the USA wish to avoid an intercontinental play-off or even being knocked out entirely.

Game Honduras vs USA Date Tuesday, Sept. 5 Time 17:36 ET / 15:36 local

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television in English on beIN Sports and in Spanish on Universo.

It can also be streamed online via beIN Sports Connect and fuboTV.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports / Universo beIN Sports Connect / fuboTV

The match will not be available to watch in the UK on television or via online stream.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Honduras players Goalkeepers L. Lopez, Canales, Escober Defenders Crisanto, M. Figueroa, H. Figueroa, Izaguirre, Sanchez, Leveron, Palacios Midfielders Discua, Mejia, A. Lopez, Garcia, Morazan, Claros, Pena Forwards Lanza, Lozano, Hernandez, Quioto, Costly, Elis

Emilio Izaguirre was sent off for Honduras against Trinidad & Tobago, so Maynor Figueroa may have to slide over from centre-back to the left-hand side.

Having come off the bench after Izaguirre's dismissal, Johnny Palacios is most likely to fill in alongside Henry Figueroa in the centre.

Potential starting XI: L. Lopez; Crisanto, H. Figueroa, Palacios, M. Figueroa; Mejia, A. Lopez, Claros; Elis, Lozano, Quioto.

Position USA players Goalkeepers Guzan, Howard, Rimando Defenders Beasley, Besler, Cameron, Gonzalez, Hedges, Lichaj, Ream, Villafana, Zusi Midfielders Acosta, Arriola, Bedoya, Bradley, Johnson, McCarty, Nagbe, Pulisic, Roldan Forwards Dempsey, Wondolowski, Wood, Morris

Jozy Altidore is unavailable for the United States after picking up a yellow card against Costa Rica that resulted in a suspension

His withdrawal from the lineup is unlikely to be the only change Arena makes on the back of the poor performance in New Jersey, with Matt Besler, Clint Dempsey and Alejandro Bedoya among the experienced heads in contention to come in.

Potential starting XI: Howard; Zusi, Cameron, Besler, Villafana; Pulisic, Bedoya, Bradley, Nagbe; Dempsey, Wood.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

The Americans are 5/4 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Honduras priced at 21/10 and the draw available at 2/1.

Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of match markets.

GAME PREVIEW

