It is an honour to be linked with Barcelona, says Brandt

Julian Brandt described reports linking him to Barcelona as "an honour", but the Bayer Leverkusen star is wary of letting the interest go to his head.

After four seasons of consecutive Champions League qualification, Leverkusen dropped out of the top four last term, ultimately finishing 12th in a campaign which cost Roger Schmidt his job.

Missing out on European competition came with fears that Germany international Brandt could leave, with Bayern Munich strongly linked, but the winger opted to stay at the BayArena.

He has now been mentioned as a potential January target for Barca, who remain on the hunt for attacking options after failing to land Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.

"This is an honour in any case, I will not deny that now," Brandt told Omnisport. "Of course, this is always a sign that your achievements were not for nothing.

"And like I said, of course it reflects your performance on the pitch, but you have to block out something like that in the end.

"If you always float on a cloud and say: 'I'm such a cool guy, because this club wants to have me', this is the wrong way, because then you drop with your achievements."

HD Julian Brandt More