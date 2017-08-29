Hope's Headingley hundreds make first-class history

Headingley was party to a slice of first-class cricket history on Tuesday as Shai Hope scored hundreds in both innings against England.

Shai Hope became the first man to register hundreds in both innings of a first-class match at Headingley as West Indies closed in on a stunning victory in the second Test with England.

Hope top-scored with 147 runs in the Windies' first-innings 427, putting on 246 for the fourth wicket with fellow centurion Kraigg Brathwaite.

And the pair were at it again on day five, adding 144 runs for the third wicket before Brathwaite (95) edged Moeen Ali to slip to leave the tourists on 197-3, 125 adrift of their victory target just before tea.

Hope continued to defy England and reached his second hundred from 175 deliveries with a sharply run single into the off side, moving West Indies' score to 276-4 in the evening session, just 46 runs away from a rare away win.

Brathwaite had also been close to the same slice of history, but his perishing opened the door for Hope to take his place in the record books - his double standing alone in the 534-game history of first-class action at Headingley.