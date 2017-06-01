Hopoate extends Bulldogs contract until 2020

Will Hopoate's new three-year deal will see him remain with the Bulldogs until the end of the 2020 NRL season.

Forward Will Hopoate has signed a contract extension with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Hopoate's new three-year deal will see him remain with the Bulldogs until the end of the 2020 NRL season, it was confirmed on Thursday.

As part of Hopoate's contract, the 25-year-old Mormon – a five-time State of Origin representative with New South Wales – will make himself available for Sunday matches.

"It is fantastic news for the club that we have been able to sign Will for a further three seasons," outgoing Bulldogs chief executive Raelene Castle said in a statement.

"Will is a quality player and person who has embraced the Bulldogs family culture. His experience and leadership at the back will be of great value over the coming seasons.

"We are delighted to have him back on board."

Hopoate joined the Bulldogs from the Parramatta Eels in 2016, making 27 appearances in total.

This season, Hopoate has played in six games, tallying two try assists, 11 offloads and 29 tackles as the Bulldogs sit 11th in the standings after 12 matches.