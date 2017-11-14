Horse of the year Enable a 'filly of rare distinction'

Enable’s sequence of five wins at the highest level lit up the 2017 Flat season and she was deservedly crowned Horse of the Year at the 27th Cartier Racing Awards Dinner in London on Tuesday night.

The filly, owned and bred by Khalid Abdullah’s Juddmonte Farms, was known only to her connections 12 months ago, having not made her debut until Newcastle at the end of November.

But following a season in which John Gosden guided and Frankie Dettori steered her to wins against her own age group and sex in the Investec Oaks, Darley Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks – plus against colts and older horses in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe – everyone was talking about her on Tuesday night when she was also named Cartier Three-year-old Filly.

Lord Grimthorpe, the owner’s racing manager, Gosden and Dettori, who described her as the best filly he had ever ridden, were all on hand at the Dorchester to receive European racing’s highest accolade from Laurent Feniou, managing director of Cartier.

She was not the only horse trained by Gosden and ridden by Dettori to be honoured. Cracksman won the Great Voltigeur and Prix Niel by wide margins before putting up an astonishing display to win the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot by seven lengths.

Two years after receiving the Three-year-old Colt award with Golden Horn, Cracksman’s owner-breeder Anthony Oppenheimer was back receiving the same award for this colt.

Aidan O’Brien matched Gosden with three ‘Cartiers’ for Ballydoyle horses. He cleaned up in the juvenile categories with US Navy Flag, a rare winner of both the Shadwell Middle Park and Darley Dewhurst, winning Two-year-old Colt. The Two-year-old Filly prize went to Happily, while for the second year in a row Order of St George was named Cartier Stayer.