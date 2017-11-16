Host Kenya drawn in tough Cecafa pool

Harambee Stars head coach, Stanley Okumbi is yet to assemble a squad for the games that are barely two weeks away

Host Kenya has landed in a tough group of the forthcoming Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup following the draw conducted on Thursday.

Harambee Stars will have to battle for a place into the second round with invited guest Libya, former champion Rwanda, Tanzania and Zanzibar in a tough Group A.

Defending champions, Uganda pulled a relatively easy Group B alongside Burundi, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.

The games are set to kick-off on December 3 to 17 in three different venues across the country; Kisumu (Moi Stadium), Kakamega (Bukhungu) and Nakuru (Afraha) with Nairobi (Kasarani) and Machakos (Kenyatta Stadium) counties acting as stand-by venues.

Full draws: Group A: Kenya, Libya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zanzibar.

Group B: Uganda, Zimbabwe, Burundi, Ethiopia and South Sudan.