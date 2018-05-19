Golf: Host Pieters crashes out in Belgian Knockout

Tournament host Thomas Pieters crashed out of the Belgian Knockout early on Saturday, while Jorge Campillo impressed again to reach the quarter-finals.

Pieters, a member of Europe's 2016 Ryder Cup side, recovered from a tough start in stroke play to reach the match play section of the inaugural European Tour event, but he was beaten by three shots by Maximilian Kieffer in the last 64.

Spaniard Campillo sat atop the leaderboard after the qualifying rounds and he only required even par to see off Ryan Evans and Richard McEvoy en route to the final eight.

The Belgian fans still have a home favourite to cheer for, though, after Nicolas Colsaerts blitzed Joachim Hansen with an eagle on the seventh hole.

"It's pretty cool actually - I was curious to see how I was going to react to play in front of home crowds, but it certainly gives you a bit of a lift. I was kind of like, I'm not here to disappoint almost," said Colsaerts.

"It's not an easy format, which is actually good practice for me. You kind of have to keep the foot down wherever you are.

"It's all never too far from anybody unless you're really far out, but if you're one or two shots with a couple of holes, it's not done. It's actually quite an exciting format."