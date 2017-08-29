Houston Astros owner donates $4million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

The owner of MLB franchise the Houston Astros has made a $4million donation to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Astros owner Jim Crane has made a sizable contribution to the relief efforts to assist the victims of Hurricane Harvey in and around Houston.

MLB franchise the Astros announced late Monday that Crane and the Astros Foundation will donate $4million to the hurricane relief.

"We are committed to doing our part to provide aid and assistance to the thousands of Houston-area residents that are desperately in need right now," Crane said in a statement released by the team.

"We encourage others in our region and beyond to help out in any way that they can."

Crane is also the chairman and CEO of Crane Worldwide, which has partnered with The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida, to also help support the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

Crane's large contribution comes after MLB and the MLBPA will jointly donate $1m to various relief efforts for the damage throughout the state of Texas created by Hurricane Harvey, including to the American Red Cross.

The Astros' upcoming home series against the Texas Rangers has been moved to Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida – the home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rangers are also donating all proceeds from their 50/50 raffle next weekend to the American Red Cross.

Several athletes, teams and other sports figures have donated money and material to assist hurricane victims since Harvey made landfall last Friday, resulting in catastrophic flooding in south Texas.