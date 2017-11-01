Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Deric suspended following arrest

The 29-year-old has been suspended by the league after being charged with misdemeanor assault

Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric has been suspended by Major League Soccer after being arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault of a family member in connection to an alleged domestic incident.

The league said in a statement that Deric "has been suspended pending investigations by MLS and the Houston Police Department."

According to the Houston Chronical, Deric posted bond of $1000 and was released from jail, with his next court date coming next Tuesday.

Deric will not be available for the club's Western Conference semifinal second-leg match against the Portland Timbers after holding the West's top seed to a 0-0 draw in the first leg.